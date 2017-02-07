Police record statement from serial rapist upon arrival at KLIA: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded statements from convicted serial rapist S. Selva Kumar upon his arrival at the KL International Airport (KLIA) early this morning.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) said Selva Kumar, 56, had given his statement to the police officer at the KLIA police station and that the police would monitor his movement in the country.

It is learnt that Selva Kumar flew in to the KLIA by a Qatar Airways flight at 7.30am.

In reply to Bernama's question through WhatsApp on whether the former convict could choose to stay at any locations in Malaysia except Sabah, Khalid said: "Yes."

The Sabah government today barred Selva Kumar from entering the state as he was considered a high-risk individual and could potentially pose a danger to the public, especially women and children.

Khalid said as a former convict, Selva Kumar was not required to report himself to any police station and that he was free to move like any other Malaysian citizens.

He said that the police had also notified the Canadian authority on Selva Kumar's arrival.

Selva Kumar returned to Malaysia today after having served a 24-year jail term in Canada for 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering a drug or noxious substance, 10 counts of various kinds of assault and a dozen other charges, including extortion.

He served out the jail term at the end of last month. — Bernama