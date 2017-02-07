Worker finds dead newborn while going through recyclables

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A maintenance worker at an apartment here made a gruesome discovery when he found the body of a newborn baby today.

Mahmud Manap, 80, said he was going through the trash for recyclables during the 11.30am incident.

He said he noticed a batik cloth wrapped in plastic and thought that the material could still be used.

"The head and hand of the baby rolled out after I unpacked the batik," he told reporters at the scene.

Mahmud said he was shocked over what he saw and quickly sought the help of a resident nearby to lodge a police report.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid confirmed the incident when contacted.

He said the body has been sent to the Bukit Mertajam Hospital for post mortem.

Investigations are being carried out for concealment of birth by disposal of a dead body under the Penal Code where those convicted can be jailed for a maximum of two years or a fine, or both.