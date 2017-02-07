New campus for TAR university college in Sabah expected to be ready in 2019

KOTA KINABALU: Construction of the new campus for Kolej Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (TAR) Sabah, on a 2.42ha site in Alamesra, near here, is expected to be ready by early 2019.

The Chairman of its Board of Governors Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the campus costing RM50 million could cater for more than 3,000 students.

Liow, who is also the Transport Minister, said the student capacity was an increase of 10 times compared with the current number of students of only 340 studying at the existing campus located in Donggongon, Penampang.

"For the moment, the Kolej Universiti TAR Sabah offers six courses but when the new campus is ready, the university college will offer more than 100 courses involving the industry or relevant fields relating to development in Sabah such as tourism, hospitality and marine industries," he said.

He disclosed this when approached by reporters after the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new campus, performed by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman, today.

Liow, who is also MCA president, welcomed parents in Sabah to send their children to study at the Kolej Universiti TAR because the courses offered were interesting besides concentrating on technical, entrepreneurship and human development fields.

Meanwhile, Liow said he also planned to develop the Kolej Universiti TAR in Sandakan to support the initiative of the state government to make Sandakan as an educational hub.

The Sabah branch of Kolej Universiti TAR began operations in 2002 at the Kian Kok Middle School with a total of only 22 students before moving to Donggongon, Penampang.

Meanwhile, Musa in his speech said, the establishment of Sabah TAR University College campus was very timely as the state government required more institutes of higher learning to produce the required skilled workforce to further develop the state.

"I am confident the new Sabah TAR University College campus will provide many young Sabahans the opportunity to pursue their education and educate them well to bring Sabah to greater heights," he said, adding that it will support the state by fulfilling the human capital needs of Sabah.

Currently, there are about 30 private colleges as well as six public and private universities serving higher education needs in this state, he added. — Bernama