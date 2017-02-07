More devotees expected for Thaipusam this year

GEORGE TOWN: More than a million people are expected at the Thaipusam celebration in Penang on Feb 9.

The celebration traditionally starts with the chariot procession but this year will be different as there will be two chariots to mark the occasion.

The first to leave on Thaipusam eve at 5am is the Golden Chariot from the Sri Mariamman Temple in Lebuh Queen here which is expected to arrive at the Arulmigu Sri Ganesha Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga at about 10pm.

The 126-year-old Silver Chariot meanwhile leaves the Kovil Veedu in Lebuh Penang about two hours later the same day and is expected to arrive at the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga at about midnight.

Arulmigu Sri Ganesha Temple chairman R. Subramaniam said the celebration this year marks the official appearance of the Golden Chariot.

He said the celebration was special due to the first appearance of the new chariot and said he expected many devotees would want to see it for the first time.

"I expect more devotees and visitors this time around," he told theSun when contacted.

Subramaniam also said about 160 "Thaneer Panthal" (refreshment stalls) have been set up along the route for devotees.

"There are more "panthal" this year compared to last year," he added while checks along the route showed many organisations putting the finishing touches to their stalls.

One of the organisations was public bus service provider RapidPenang whose panthal committee secretary S. Sanker said he expected a bigger crowd this year.

"Many will want to come to see the Golden Chariot," he said, adding the stall will serve drinks and vegetarian food during the celebrations.

Both processions involve a 6.5km route covering Lebuh Chulia, Gat Lebuh Chulia, Lebuh Victoria, Gat Jalan Prangin, Jalan CY Choy, Jalan Magazine, Jalan Datuk Keramat, Jalan Utama and Jalan Air Terjun where roads involved will be closed in stages.

Devotees will line the streets and break coconuts as offerings as the chariots come into view during the processions.

The processions will also be joined by kavadi bearers and palkudam (milk pot) bearers fulfilling their vows.

In IPOH, 10 roads in the city will be closed in stages today and tomorrow in conjunction with the Thaipusam festival, Bernama quoted Perak police acting chief Datuk Hasnan Hassan as saying today.

He named the roads as Jalan Raja Muda Aziz, Hospital Roundabout, Jalan Medan Istana, Jalan Panglima Bukit Gantang, Jalan Lim Boon Seng, Jalan Dato' Onn Jaafar, Jalan SP Seenivasagam, Jalan Sultan Yussuf, Jalan Falim and Jalan Tun Perak.

"The closure of these roads will be announced over the mass media from time to time," he said in a statement.

He added the public could obtain the latest information on the road closure via the Perak Police Hotline at 05-2401999.

Hasnan said about 800 policemen would be deployed in Perak to ensure public order and security during Thaipusam.