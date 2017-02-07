Floods in Perak not due to logging activities alone: Zambry

IPOH: Floods that have become more frequent in several areas in Perak are not due to logging activities alone, says Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix).

Instead, he said the floods were mostly caused by the existence of shallow rivers and waterways in low-lying areas, which could not accommodate the excessive flow of water.

"For example, floods that frequently hit Padang Serai, Beruas, are due to the condition of the Beruas river which has become shallower and the fact the river water cannot enter the estuary as the area is a low-lying area.

"I have repeatedly raised the flood issues in Beruas to the federal government with the hope that they will help us resolve the problems immediately," he told reporters after the closing of Muzakarah Sultan Nazrin

Muizzuddin Shah programme here today.

Zambry said this in response to the Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim's remark yesterday, in which he urged the state government to stop issuing logging licences for a year or two if encroachments into forests still persist.

Zambry said the state government had already taken several steps to reduce logging activities to preserve the forest and had even intensified efforts to plant five million trees in forest areas.

"I suggest that Datuk Seri Shahidan should get the (correct) information from the state government first and not simply making such a remark.

"We need the federal government's help to revolve the flood problem in several areas in the state. So, I hope Datuk Seri Shahidan can help us," the mentri besar added. — Bernama