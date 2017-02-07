Indonesian stabbed to death in karaoke scuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: An innocent birthday party at an entertainment outlet turned tragic when an Indonesian man was stabbed to death with an ice pick.

In the incident that happened in Brem Mall, Jinjang, on Sunday evening, the victim and his friends were celebrating a birthday party, when a scuffle took place between them and another group of people in the centre.

Sentul district police chief ACP R. Munusamy (pix) told a press conference that the victim was then rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

"So far, we have arrested one Indonesian woman and two Indonesian men aged between 28 and 42 years old," he said.

He also added that the police are looking for one more suspect who is a 40-year-old Indonesian man only known as "Muksin" who is currently at large.

"We ask anyone with any information on the suspect to come forward to us," said Munusamy.

Munusamy said the incident flared up when the victim and his friends went into the wrong karaoke room at the entertainment centre.

"It was a fight over a karaoke room, the victim and his friends got their karaoke room booking mixed up when another group had asked them to leave. An argument then broke out and the Indonesian man was then stabbed in his chest with the ice pick," said Munusamy.

All those arrested were labourers and are working under legal work permits here.