Two arrested for abducting and dumping Indonesian woman into Klang river

SHAH ALAM: Police detained two locals for abducting an Indonesian woman before dumping her into the Klang river.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the 39-year-old victim, who is a factory worker had been in contact with the suspects' relative for more than a year.

"Police was alerted about the discovery of an object which looked liked a body floating in the river at 11am on Monday.

"Police and fire rescue and department personnel rushed to the scene only to rescue the woman who was barely conscious with her legs tied," he told reporters at the district police headquarters here today.

He said the victim was picked up at her house that morning at 10am in a van and the suspects had assaulted her as they were dissatisfied that she had a connection to their relative.

The suspects then dumped the woman in the river before fleeing the scene.

He added that an iron rod was used to assault the victim.

"Barely an hour after being dumped, passers-by found the woman in the river and alerted the authorities.

"The suspects aged 20 and 21 were nabbed on the same day at 10pm in their house in Padang Jawa, Klang," Shafien said adding that the van used to abduct the victim was also seized by the raiding party.

Both suspects have been remanded until Feb 13 to assist investigations and the victim, who suffered injuries on her head, is warded at Shah Alam Hospital.

The case is being investigated for attempted murder.

Meanwhile in an unrelated case, police arrested four locals aged between 18 and 21 for allegedly assaulting three locals at Section 17 here.

In the 10pm incident on Jan 31, the suspects, comprised of five people, attacked three teenagers after a scuffle broke out due to provocations between the two groups.

"We believe the suspects were all drunk during the attack and one victim suffered injuries on his back. Based on a tip-off, police managed to trace the suspects and arrest them on Monday at 11pm at separate locations here," added Shafien.

Shafien added police are still hunting down the remaining suspect who went into hiding and the case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code for rioting.