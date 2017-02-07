Malaysia's Lee left fuming over knee injury

KUALA LUMPUR: World number one Lee Chong Wei was left fuming after an injury at Malaysia's new training centre cost him what may have been his last shot at the All England Championship, reports said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, who was gunning for his fourth title at the prestigious tournament next month, will be out for weeks after he slipped and fell at the new Academy Badminton Malaysia on Saturday.

Lee, who has signalled he may retire this year, tore a medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the incident, a local newspaper said Tuesday.

"This injury could have been avoided," Lee was reported as saying.

Lee, a silver medallist in the last three Olympics, said he had complained about the new centre's slippery court mats but "nothing was done".

The Malaysia team only moved to their new national training centre in the Bukit Kiara suburb of Kuala Lumpur a week ago.

"My first thought was I didn't want to end my career like this," Lee said.

Lee had said last month that he hoped to win the 2017 BWF World Championships in Scotland in August before retiring.

"He was so fired up to train after the Lunar New Year celebrations," said national coach Hendrawan.

"I sympathise with him because he has not played for some time and has been preparing well and this had to happen."

Meanwhile the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) apologised and said the slippery mats had been replaced.

"I'm sorry that Chong Wei is injured ... Like everyone else, we would like to see him win at the All England," BAM general manager Lawrence Chew was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

"We're are taking all measures possible to make sure that no one else gets hurt at the centre." — AFP