Annuar Musa to be questioned by Mara audit committee tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: The Mara internal audit committee is set to question suspended Mara chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) at a meeting tomorrow.

Its chairman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob said to ensure that justice is seen to be done in the ongoing investigations into graft allegations linked to sponsorship of the Kelantan football team, Annuar had been called up to answer questions.

Speaking to reporters after signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Universiti Sains Malaysia at the Mara headquarters, he said he was not informed at what time Annuar would be questioned because it would be decided by the audit committee.

Yusof added that how long the meeting would last would depend on the audit committee.

Annuar, who is Ketereh MP and Umno information chief, was suspended with immediate effect on Jan 31 after the Mara board held an emergency meeting and the suspension also extended to his position as the head of Mara Investment Bhd (PMB).

Last Friday, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had also questioned Annuar for four hours over allegations of abuse of power and misappropriation of funds.

Annuar was appointed Mara's 30th chairman on July 19, 2013, replacing Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, the former Terengganu Mentri Besar.

The Ketereh MP stepped down as the Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) president on Nov 8 last year after holding the post since 2007.

During his tenure, the Red Warriors won six trophies, including the treble (Malaysia Cup, Super League and FA Cup) in 2012.

Kafa had said it intended to withdraw from the 2017 Malaysian Super League due to financial constraints due to sponsorship issues and the association is without a president following Annuar's resignation.