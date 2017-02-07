Residents shaken up after deadly USJ fire

PETALING JAYA: Residents in the affluent neighbourhood of Subang Jaya near here are shaken up after a fire cost the lives of four members of a family on Monday in USJ 2.

Social media groups were abuzz with messages of the blaze and advice on what residents should do to avoid facing a similar fate as real estate agent Lim Ah Kok, his wife Goh Bee Khim and sons Yong Liang and Yong Wei, who perished in the fire.

The couple's eldest child, daughter Lim Yi Jun, 23, was not at home at the time as she stays in a hostel at her college campus in Kuala Lumpur.

Some of the residents were of the opinion that urban dwellers have become complacent with regards to fire safety.

For executive consultant Gerald Ebenezer, 49, reading news of the fire that destroyed the double-storey terrace house brought back memories of a similar incident that he went through himself in 2004.

Ebenezer, who lives in USJ 11, told theSun of how he and his family escaped being trapped when he was awakened around 1am by the smell of smoke from the lower floor of his house.

"I opened my room door, and saw thick smoke and felt the heat. I was lucky because a week before, my wife was watching a TV programme where people were advised about knowing where to escape should any unfortunate incidents take place.

"So she kept the keys to the window grille, and we, including our children, managed to climb on to the roof to our neighbour's house," he said.

Ebenezer said it was very important that everyone knows how to escape and have keys to window grilles or doors at their disposal at any time.

He added that it was also pertinent for house owners to install smoke alarms, as well as to have fire extinguishers and fire blankets available on each floor.

In the fire on Monday, the four victims were believed to be asleep upstairs when the fire broke out, with neighbours hearing their cries for help about 5.40am.

Another resident, internal auditor Gopikrishna Ramachandran, 43, said non-essential electrical appliances should be switched off if not used, to avoid catching fire due to short circuit.

"This is especially for the main switches that control the television, computers, or our wireless connections," he said.

He also advised owners to have their house electrical wiring checked every five to 10 years, and that those who just moved in to a new home to also do the same.