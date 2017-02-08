Friday cremation for four killed in fire in Subang Jaya

BUTTERWORTH: The remains of the four members of a family who died in a fire at their house in Subang Jaya yesterday were brought today to a funeral home in Jalan Bunga Raya Merah, Mak Mandin, here for relatives and friends to pay their last respects.

The bodies of Lim Ah Kok, 58, his wife Goh Bee Khim, 52, and their two sons, Lim Yong Liang, 20, and Lim Yong Wei, 17, were brought from the Serdang Hospital.

Ah Kok's mother, Yeoh Ah Keow, 80, said she last met her son when he and his family attended a reunion dinner in Mak Mandin last week.

"The family was very happy during the Chinese New Year celebration and I did not at all think that they will depart in such sad circumstances.

"At the reunion, I had asked him to be photographed together as we did every year but he declined saying that we had taken a family photograph on my birthday last December," she said to reporters.

Yeoh said the second of eight siblings was a caring person who showed great concern for every family member.

She said the last rites would be conducted over three days leading up to the cremation on Friday in Berapit.

She also said that she and the other family members would care for Ah Kok's daughter Lim Yi Jun, 21, who lived in Taman Connaught, Cheras, as she was studying actuarial science at the UCSI University. — Bernama