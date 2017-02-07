At least 12 killed in suicide blast at Afghan Supreme Court: Officials

Posted on 7 February 2017 - 08:28pm Last updated on 7 February 2017 - 09:22pm

KABUL: At least 12 people were killed Tuesday in a suicide attack at the Supreme Court in the Afghan capital of Kabul, officials said.

A suicide bomber on foot targeted employees in the court parking lot, Najibullah Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, told AFP.

"Twelve people ... were killed and 12 wounded," he said. — AFP