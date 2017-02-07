Let Umno decide my fate: Jamal Yunos

KUALA LUMPUR: After stating his intention to quit his position in Umno, Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos (pix) today said he will instead leave it to the party to decide his fate.

The Sungai Besar Umno division chief said that he will now let the party grassroots decide whether he should stay or go.

He said that an official letter with regards to his decision will be sent to Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

"I do not want anything that happens to be linked to Umno. That is why I announced to let go of my positions today.

"I will let Tan Sri Noh decide on the resignation. I will accept whatever decision is made," he said.

Earlier, some 400 of Jamal's supporters from Sungai Besar had shown up to his house in Ampang here in a show of support for him.

They urged him not to resign from any of his positions whether in the party or in any NGO which he's a part of.

Jamal today declared that he was looking at the possibility of resigning his political post to venture into "new business", which included illegal gambling.

His positions include as Umno division chief, Barisan Nasional Sg Besar chairman, Selangor NGO chairman and Malaysian Non-Governmental Organisations Coalition chairman.

Jamal however said he was being sarcastic when he said he wanted to venture into the illegal gambling business.