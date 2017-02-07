Malacca as FT: Not impossible but will take a very long time to become reality: CM

MALACCA: The proposed turning of Malacca into a federal territory is not impossible, but it will take a very long time to materialise, says Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Harun (pix).

He said it could happen in 50 or 60 years or even 100 years to come in the spirit of federalism and at a time when the existing Federal Territories had been fully utilised.

Idris said several factors such as sociopolitics and geopolitics, besides administrative structure and the country's constitution needed to be studied in depth before the out-of-the-box suggestion could be implemented.

"It's not wrong for Tengku Adnan (Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor) to come up with such an idea as he is far-sighted, but this is not the time for it to happen," he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, he handed out contributions to 340 recipients at the Sungai Udang state constituency 1Malaysia Community Info programme, here, today.

Recently, Tengku Adnan had reportedly said that Penang, Langkawi in Kedah, Tioman Island in Pahang and part of Malacca were suitable to be made federal territories.

Meanwhile, Idris expressed full support for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak's call for all Barisan Nasional leaders and senior government officials not to create a gap between them and the community at any function.

Idris said the state government would ensure that the prime minister's wish be carried out as well as to establish closer relations with the people.

"Actually, we in Malacca do not care much for protocol and I am simple myself. I don't care about sitting on plastic chairs together with the people, but it depends on the situation such as showing respect to the event organisers.

"It also depends on the security factor. The security protocol should not be taken lightly, otherwise it should not be a problem," he said.

Najib in his Facebook posting yesterday, said the welcoming ceremonial features like the red carpet and bunga manggar were not important as these would distance him from the people, as though there was protocol and it is difficult to approach him.

He reminded BN leaders and senior government officials that the main focus should be on interaction with the people and not on stifling protocols. — Bernama