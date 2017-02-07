MACC detains admin assistant over false claims involving RM109,930

JOHOR BARU: An administrative assistant of a government department in Muar was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly submitting false claims amounting to RM109,930.

According to a source, the 53-year-old woman was believed to have submitted the claims for several health clinics in the Muar district for supply of non-medical items, but the items did not exist, in November 2015.

The woman was detained at the MACC branch office in Batu Pahat at about 3.30 pm today.

"Following investigation, the woman is believed to be working with a contractor who lend her a company licence to enable her to submit the false claims," said the source.

A total of RM93,440 obtained from the false claims was deposited into a savings account belonging to the woman and the remaining was paid to the contractor.

The woman is expected to be brought to the Batu Pahat Magistrate's Court tomorrow for the remand order.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest, but declined to elaborate. — Bernama