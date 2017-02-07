Rosmah Mansor's batik and songket couture collection at HKK 2017

KUALA LUMPUR: The Prime Minister's wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor's (pix) batik and songket couture collection is expected to be among the attractions at the National Craft Day (HKK) 2017 Exhibition.

Tourism and Culture Ministry secretary-general Datuk Ab Ghaffar A Tambi said 25 pairs of Rosmah's personal collection of batik and songket clothing would be put on display at the 'Busana Perdana' booth throughout the exhibition.

"As everyone knows, she has always been supportive of the batik industry and can be seen wearing batik, especially when attending official events.

"The collection is the work of local designers ... this is the chance for the public to look closely at the couture collection once worn by the prime minister's wife," he told a press conference on HKK 2017 here today.

The HKK 2017 will be held for 13 days from Feb 22 to March 6 at the Kuala Lumpur Craft Complex in Jalan Conlay, here. The exhibition is open from 10 am to 10 pm daily.

Meanwhile, Ab Ghaffar said it was hoped that the organising of the HKK, which has entered its 15th year, would continue being the catalyst of economic development and people's wellbeing.

"The theme 'Craft Generates Economy' is apt since the production of craft products in a commercial manner is capable of boosting the economic growth and contributing to other industries, such as manufacturing, manpower and tourism," he said.

He also said the ministry had targetted sales of RM15 million at this year's HKK with the attendance of 50,000 visitors and participation of 400 entrepreneurs from across the country. — Bernama