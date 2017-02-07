Cultural congress resolutions to be brought to cabinet: Rais Yatim

KUALA LUMPUR: The resolutions achieved at the upcoming Cultural Congress 2017 will be brought to the attention of the Cabinet to enable it to be the basis of acculturation of the people in the country.

Socio-Cultural Adviser to the Government Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim (pix) said the congress, which to be held in May at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), would see the participation of over 500 culturists, academicians and students.

"The congress is aimed at discussing the Malays' way of life, in which we hope that the Malays will change the trend and their attitude towards their culture, identity, language, arts and heritage.

"In the situation where cultural values are being eroded, the society should rise, revive and protect the future of their culture, heritage, philosophy and customs," he said during the discussion on the Cultural Congress 2017 here today.

Rais said the impact of western culture and the influence of globalisation through social media, entertainment and trade should also be tackled for the sake of the Malays' future.

"Today's Malays have lost most of their Malayness, cannot even compete with others in terms of cultural preparedness. This is one of the preparations for the Malays to fulfill the National Transformation and, lest we forget, the Vision 2020," he added. — Bernama