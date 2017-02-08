Hindu devotees begin pilgrimage to Batu Caves

KUALA LUMPUR: Hundreds of Hindu devotees carrying paalkudam (milk pots) began their pilgrimage to Batu Caves last night following the silver chariot of deity Lord Muruga to fulfil their vows for Thaipusam.

The silver chariot which left the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Tun H. S. Lee here at 10pm, is expected to reach the Sri Subramaniam Swamy Temple at the iconic Batu Caves by 2pm on Feb 8, 2017.

Many families with young children and senior citizens as well as tourists followed the chariot in this annual affair two days before Thaipusam.

Several volunteers distributed water packets for the devotees and onlookers, while some had set up "tanneer panthal" (drinks tents) as part of their service and some as their vow.

Hundreds of police personnel and voluntary officers as well as medical teams were on duty since 5pm to ensure safety and security throughout the chariot's route.