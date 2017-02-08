Man stabbed to death at birthday party scuffle

KUALA LUMPUR: A birthday party at an entertainment outlet turned tragic for an Indonesian man after he was stabbed to death with an ice-pick.

In the incident that happened in Brem Mall, Jinjang, on Sunday evening, the victim and his friends were at a birthday party when a scuffle took place between them and another group of people in the centre.

Sentul district police chief ACP R. Munusamy said in a press conference that the victim was then rushed to the hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival.

"So far, we have arrested one Indonesian woman and two Indonesian men aged between 28 to 42 years old," he said.

He added that police are looking for one more suspect who is a 40-year-old Indonesian man only known as "Muksin" who is currently at large.

"We ask anyone with information on the suspect to come forward to assist us," said Munusamy.

Munusamy said the incident flared up when the victim and his friends went into the wrong karaoke room at the entertainment centre.

"It was a fight over a karaoke room, the victim and his friends got their karaoke room booking mixed up when another group asked them to leave. An argument then broke out and the Indonesian man then stabbed in the chest with the ice-pick," said Munusamy.

All those arrested were labourers and are working under legal work permits here.