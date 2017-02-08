UEM Sunrise launches phase 3 of industrial park

KUALA LUMPUR: UEM Sunrise Bhd, which yesterday launched the third phase of the Southern Industrial and Logistics Clusters (SILC 3), is looking to spend RM200 million to RM350 million on infrastructure within its Johor industrial park project in the next five years.

“There is a lot of commitment on our side to ensure that all these infrastructures are in place, so that when investors come in they can just build their factories and facilities,” said UEM Sunrise CEO Anwar Shahrim Abdul Ajib (pix) at the SILC launch and signing ceremony between UEM Sunrise and Crown Worldwide Group Malaysia yesterday.

He added that the company has spent about RM350 million so far on infrastructure in Iskandar Puteri, Johor.

SILC 3 is a fully integrated 196ha of sustainable industrial park, offering 86 plots of infrastructure ready land targeted at light to medium industries. It has a gross development value (GDV) of RM800 million. The industrial park spans 1,300ha. Phase 1 was launched about 10 years ago, and Phase 2 a few years later.

Plots of 1,104-ha of industrial land in the first two phases of SILC, which have a combined GDV of RM1.6 billion, have been sold out, with the last plot being purchased by Korean cosmetics company Amorepacific last year.

“There has been an exponential increase in demand for the industrial lots in SILC and the first two phases of the development have been sold to global businesses from 12 countries,” said Anwar.

Earthworks, roadworks and infrastructure are in progress and will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2017 while the entire project is slated for completion by 2021.

SILC 3 is at a strategic location, and is well connected to some of Iskandar’s important infrastructure, such as freight railway, the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link and Customs, Immigration and Quarantine and Port Clearance Complex.

Anwar said the company is in talks with multiple foreign investors to tap in sales for the remaining 85 plots of land. It is also targeting creation of at least 3,500 jobs in SILC 3 alone.

Information management, world mobility, relocation and fine arts logistics group, Crown was the first to purchase a plot in SILC 3, with an investment value of RM37 million, which leaves about 85 more plots of close to 90ha each available for sale in the industrial park.