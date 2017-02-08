Affin issues RM1 billion medium-term notes

PETALING JAYA: Affin Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Affin Bank Bhd yesterday issued RM1 billion of subordinated medium-term notes (MTN) under the MTN programme.

The subordinated MTN was issued with a tenure of 10 years on a 10 non-callable 5 basis.

Affin Bank, had on Jan 6, 2017 lodged with Securities Commission Malaysia all the required information and relevant documents relating to the MTN programme in accordance to the guidelines on unlisted capital market products under the Lodge and Launch Framework effective June 15, 2015.

The MTN programme will give Affin Bank the flexibility to raise funds via issuance of subordinated MTN and/or senior MTN from time to time, which can be utilised, amongst others, for general banking, working capital requirements and business purposes of Affin Bank.

The senior MTN and subordinated MTN had been assigned ratings of AA3 and A1 respectively, by RAM Rating Services Bhd.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank and Maybank Investment Bank are the joint principal advisers and joint lead arrangers while Affin Hwang IB, Maybank IB and AmInvestment Bank Bhd are joint lead managers for the MTN programme.