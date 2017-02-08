Mesiniaga to support SSM’s IT transformation

PETALING JAYA: Mesiniaga Bhd has been appointed by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to support the building of a new Data Exchange Gateway for SSM’s registration systems in Malaysia.

The transformation programme aims to eliminate all manual registration handling and transition to an automated online process.

“As part of an organisation-wide transformation programme, this move allows SSM to revamp its IT infrastructure and software ecosystem, opting for an open standard based enterprise service bus which will be the heart of its IT network,” Mesiniaga said in a statement yesterday.

SSM is Malaysia’s sole statutory body that incorporates companies and registers limited liability partnerships as well as businesses. It also ensures compliance with business registration and corporate legislation through comprehensive enforcement and monitoring activities.

In 2015, SSM incorporated over one million companies and registered over six million businesses. The new automated process will help to reduce the turnaround time for integration, allowing SSM to advertise its service offerings.

Mesiniaga will support the SSM transformation, expanding on some technical capabilities and maintaining the rollout of the new IT infrastructure for the next five years.