International reserves at RM426 billion on Jan 31

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Negara Malaysia’s international reserves grew by 0.73% to RM426 billion (US$95 billion) as at Jan 31, 2017, from RM422.9 billion (US$94.3 billion) as at Jan 13, 2017.

The central bank said the reserves position is sufficient to finance 8.6 months of retained imports and is 1.3 times the short-term external debt, which includes offshore borrowings, non-resident holdings of ringgit debt securities, non-resident deposits with the banking system and others.