MACC arrests office assistant over false claims

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian-Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a Muar district health office administrative assistant for allegedly submitting false claims of RM109,930.

The 53-year-old woman was believed to have submitted the claims for medical goods supplies which is not registered by the office.

She was also believed to have submitted the claims for several clinics in Muar at the end of November 2015.

Sources said the woman was arrested after providing a statement at the Batu Pahat MACC office in Johor at about 3.30pm yesterday.

"Initial investigation revealed that the suspect also conspired with a contractor who lent the company's licence to enable her suspect to submit the false claims," the source said.

When contacted, Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias confirmed the arrests but declined to comment further.

The woman is expected to be remanded at the Batu Pahat magistrate's court today under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 which upon conviction shall be punished by imprisonment up to 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or five times of the bribe given.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a former secretary and a former accountant of a joint management body (JMB) for condominiums in the city who were remanded for allegedly embezzling about RM 1.5 million from the body were released on bail yesterday.

The two suspects, aged 53 and 37, who were remanded on Feb 1 were released on bail before Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab. Rahim at the Putrajaya's Magistrate court at 10.30am.

The 53-year-old suspect was released on bail of RM30,000 in one surety while the 37-year-old suspect was released on bail of RM10,000 in two sureties.

The duo are being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 and are required to report to the MACC office every month.

MACC special operations division director Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim confirmed the matter and added the anti-graft body is still in the midst of collecting more information on the probe before referring the case to the deputy public prosecutor (DPP) for further action.