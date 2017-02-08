RM20m scammers arrested

PETALING JAYA: Police have caught the masterminds of a fake online investment scheme that has scammed its victims of around RM20 million since last year.

The 45-year-old man and his wife, 43, were running the scam through a company they created called AAM Global Corporation Sdn Bhd.

"They would get investors to invest large sums of money, promising 50-80% returns on their investments. But that was the last the investors would see their money," said Federal Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

The couple were arrested at their company office in Seri Petaling, near Kuala Lumpur.

Acryl Sani explained that they advertised on Facebook and other social media platforms that they were financial consultants and were conducting seminars.

"When the unsuspecting victims turn up, the couple would then coax them by telling them that they are agents in investment schemes and will be promised great returns on their investments. Some 50 to 80%," said Acryl Sani.

Among the investment platforms the couple offered were the trading of commodities, hotel leases, ownership of stocks, housing and real estate.

"The victims began getting suspicious when they realised that they were not getting their returns as promised after making their investment," he said.

Acryl Sani revealed that the suspects had accrued some RM20 million from their scheme.

He added that some 34 reports had been lodged against the couple all over the country and 11 investigation papers were opened pertaining to this case.