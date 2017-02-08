Thousands turn up for two chariot processions

Thousands turned up before sunrise at the Sri Mariamman Temple in Lebuh Queen for the first procession for the Golden Chariot. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

Devotees flock around the Silver Chariot during the procession on Thaipusam eve. — Sunpix by Masry Che Ani

GEORGE TOWN: Thousands turned up for the two chariot processions on Thaipusam eve early this morning.

First up was the Golden Chariot, managed by the Penang Hindu Endowment Board (PHEB), which left the Sri Mariamman Temple in Lebuh Queen about 5.15am.

Shouts of "Vel!", "Vel!" filled Little India in Penang as devotees joined in the procession to the Arulmigu Sri Ganesha Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga here.

Dressed in their finery, many offered up trays filled with fruits, incense and other offerings as the chariot began its 6.5km journey.

Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy and other Hindu assemblymen were among those pulling the chariot which is making its first appearance.

Spirits were high despite an early morning downpour as devotees, many who came as early as 3am, lined the streets to follow the chariot while many broke coconuts as offerings prior to the start.

The rain also did not dampen the spirits of devotees who joined the Silver Chariot procession which starts at the Kovil Veedu in Lebuh Penang here.

The procession was preceded by peacock dancers and mini-kavadi bearers as it set out to the Nattukottai Chettiar Temple in Jalan Kebun Bunga about 7.30am.

Devotees thronged the Silver Chariot and presented offerings of fruit, flowers and milk as it made its way towards nearby Lebuh Pantai.

The Golden Chariot is expected to reach its destination at about 10pm while the Silver Chariot is expected to arrive at about midnight.

When contacted, Northeast district police chief ACP Mior Faridalatrash Wahid confirmed there were no reports of untoward incidents.

MORE TO FOLLOW