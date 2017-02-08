Free use of futsal courts for FT residents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories (FT) Ministry will be providing free use of futsal courts for residents in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan, beginning today.

Its minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor in a statement said the ministry will bear all maintenance and operation costs of the courts to encourage more people to use them.

"The free facility involves futsal courts under the supervision of Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Putrajaya Corporation and Labuan Corporation," he said.

According to him, the facility is available at 22 futsal courts around the capital, and two courts in Labuan, between 8am to 5pm from Monday to Friday.

Two Mokhtar Dahari futsal courts at the 1Malaysia Futsal Complex in Precinct 18, Putrajaya, can be used free of charge between 4pm and 7pm from Monday to Thursday.

Tengku Adnan said the government's move to provide the facility was made following high demand from residents. — Bernama