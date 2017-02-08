Exploring collaborations

THE US Embassy and Malaysian-American Commission On Educational Exchange (MACEE) recently toured iM4U Sentral, a hub for youth development, and explored opportunities to collaborate with iM4U.

Ninety-eight of MACEE’s Fulbright English Teaching Assistants (ETA) and iM4U came together to share knowledge and tap into each other’s expertise to drive impactful programmes to contribute back to the development of the community especially in rural areas.

MACEE provides a number of grants under various Fulbright programme categories to US citizens to conduct research, teach or study in Malaysia.

The Fulbright ETA Programme provides scholars an opportunity to teach English in various public schools in Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Sabah and Sarawak, for a full academic year.