114 underworld gang members nabbed since 2015 (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have nabbed a total of 114 underworld gang members and seized firearms and weapons in a nationwide operation targeted at notorious underworld figures since 2015.

Federal CID director Commisioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said they were arrested in an ongoing operation which can also be categorised under Ops Cantas Khas.

"Among those arrested were individuals with the titles of Datuk and Datuk Seri, including several politicians at the grassroots level.

"We also seized 22 guns, one riffle, 916 bullets, two vehicles, drugs worth RM1.75 million and jewellery," he told reporters at the city police headquarters here today.

He said the operations would be ongoing until police are satisfied that the incidences of gang related crimes and shootings decreases.

Personnel from the Crime Investigation Department and Special Task Force On Organised Crime (Stafoc), Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) and Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) were deployed throughout the operations.

Among the notable cases mentioned by Mohmad Salleh was the kidnapping and murder of three Satu Hati Gang members in 2015 and 2016, with the arrest of 38 men believed to be part of Gang 360.

Another case mentioned by him was the murder of a Datin in Taman OUG last year, where 10 people were subsequently charged with murder.

Mohmad Salleh also said 22 active members of Gang 24 in Penang were arrested during the crackdown.

He said the gang, allegedly involved in the murders of a Datuk and Datuk Seri in 2015 and 2016, were responsible for 32 criminal cases involving murder, extortion, assault and illegal money lending.

Other gang members nabbed during the raids were 13 members of Gang 04 "Paper Kumar" in Penang, 10 members including a Datuk from Gang 21 Jaban in Johor, 10 members of Gang Latin Dago in Klang Valley, and 11 members of Gang William in Pahang.