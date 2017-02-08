Probe papers on boat capsize tragedy in Sabah completed

KOTA KINABALU: The investigation papers on the catamaran capsize tragedy in Sabah waters on Jan 28 have been completed, said Sabah police commissioner, Datuk Ramli Din.

He said they had recorded statements from all those involved in the incident including 20 tourists from China and eye-witnesses.

"The investigation papers have been completed and some of the 20 Chinese tourists have gone back to their country while some others are still in Sabah," he told reporters after making a working visit to the Sabah General Operations Force headquarters in Kinarut, near here, today.

In the incident, the catamaran was carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three crew members when it capsized, believed to be due to strong wind and turbulent waves while on its way to Pulau Mangalum.

So far, 26 victims have been found including four who died and the search-and-rescue operation for the other five victims continued today, the 12th day.

On his working visit, Ramli said it was part of his series of visits to the departments under the Sabah police contingent, to look into arising problems, besides exchanging views with the officers and other personnel. — Bernama