Mara internal audit committee initiates probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Mara's internal audit committee has initiated a probe into alleged misconduct by suspended Mara chairman Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Mara's interim chairman Datuk Yusof Yacob said this was the first meeting held by the committee to look into the matter, which involves issues relating to sponsorships allocated from Pelaburan Mara Berhad and Universiti Kuala Lumpur.

Annuar however was not summoned for questioning at yesterday's meeting held at the Mara headquarters here.

"Tan Sri (Annuar) was not called (to attend). This is the first meeting and we are not sure how many times the committee will meet on the matter," he said when contacted.

Yusof said he was unsure when Annuar would be summoned, adding that it was up to the committee members to decide.

He added that he was not a part of the internal investigation team, while refusing to disclose the identity of the Mara members on the committee.

"Let us allow the committee to conduct its tasks. There is no need for publicity," he said.

Annuar when contacted confirmed that he had not been asked by the committee to attend the meeting.

Last week, the special meeting of the Mara Council Members suspended Annuar from his position as Mara chairman and chairman of Pelaburan Mara Berhad (PMB) effective immediately.

The suspension was initiated to enable Mara's internal audit team to investigate several matters including the PMB and Universiti Kuala Lumpur's sponsorship for the Kelantan football team, The Red Warriors.

Subsequently, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had confirmed on the same day that it had opened investigation papers to probe the allegation of misappropriation and abuse of power against Annuar.