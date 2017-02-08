Eve of Thaipusam a subdued affair in Batu Caves

KUALA LUMPUR: Celebrations in Batu Caves remained a subdued affair on the eve of Thaipusam as of noon today.

However thousands of Hindu devotees are slowly streaming into the temple on the eve of the occasion.

According to PDRM (Batu Caves) "Thanner Panthal" (refreshment stall) committee chairman deputy Supt. A. Sidambaram said the majority of the crowd will converge once the silver chariot which left the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Tun H. S. Lee last night arrives.

"The crowd is much lesser compared to last year.

"This could be down to many devotees choosing to go to other places like Penang to celebrate Thaipusam.

"Some devotees would also make Batu Caves a pit stop in their pilgrimage before heading to other places such as Ipoh to celebrate the occasion," he told theSun when met at the stall near the Sri Subramaniam Swamy Temple, here, today.

Meanwhile, Sri Maha Mariam­man Temple Devasthanam chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah assured that the currently light crowd will pick up once the chariot arrives at the iconic landmark.

"It has been very crowded for the past two weeks with many devotees carrying the paal kudam (milk pots) and kavadi to the temple.

"We are still anticipating 1.6 million people to visit Batu Caves throughout the Thaipusam celebrations, 100,000 more than last year," he said.

The silver chariot carrying Lord Muruga is expected to arrive at Batu Caves amidst pomp and splendour around 2pm, today.

The chariot procession, an annual affair conducted two days before Thaipusam sees Hindu devotees and tourists accompanying the chariot throughout the 16km journey.