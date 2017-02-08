Thai king appoints Somdet as Buddhist leader

BANGKOK: Thailand’s new king has chosen Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong, the abbot of Wat Ratchabophit, as the 20th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said King Maha Vajiralongkorn has appointed the 89-year-old abbot as the new Supreme Patriarch, who will act as Thailand’s Buddhist leader.

“I submitted the names of five qualified monks for His Majesty to consider. On Monday night, I was informed His Majesty chose Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong,” Prime Minister Prayut was quoted by Bangkok Post as saying.

The king will preside over a ceremony to appoint the new Supreme Patriarch at 5pm on Sunday at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram

Somdet is of Dhammayuttika Nikaya, the Dhammayut monastic order, one of the two orders of Buddhist monks in Thailand.

On Jan 6, the Sangha Act was amended to allow the King to directly choose and appoint the Supreme Patriarch instead of going through the Sangha Council's nomination as before, the Post reported.

The new Buddhist leader was born in 1927 and ordained as a novice monk at 10-years old. He has spent almost 80 years in monasteries.