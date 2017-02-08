Selva Kumar will be monitored by police: IGP

JOHOR BARU: Malaysians need not worry about convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah's return to Malaysia, as he has been co-operating with the police, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix).

"I have spoken to many people about his returning to Malaysia. I would like to assure the public that we have all the details about him and will monitor and keep track of his activities and movements," he told reporters after officiating the national meeting of heads of Management Department, heads of police training institutions at Holiday Villa hotel here today.

On the police interview with him, he said Selva Kumar appeared to be very cooperative, told what he had done in the past and disclosed his intention of residing in Klang Valley.

"He has served his sentence in Canada and now he is a free man," said Khalid.

The police recorded statements from Selva Kumar upon his arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Tuesday morning.

It is learnt that he arrived via flight QRo844 from Toronto, Canada at 7.30am and believed to have slipped out through the domestic arrival area.

Selva Kumar returned to Malaysia after completing his 24-year jail sentence in Canada on 19 counts of sexual assault, 28 counts of administering noxious substances, 10 counts of various assaults and a dozen other charges.

On his ban to enter Sabah and Sarawak, Khalid said: "I have no comment, it is the right of the two states."

On the viral in social media of poverty among some policemen, Khalid said, only 2.5% of the 127,000 police personnel are below B40 group (40% of the population in the lower income bracket).

He said of the 2.5%, only 8% are low ranking police personnel while the rest are staff working in various supporting departments.

He said the police management department has offered some financial assistance to these policemen besides the welfare department looking into their plights.

Meanwhile. Sarawak has emulated Sabah in banning Selva Kumar from entering the state.

State Immigration director Ken Leben said the state authorities had instructed the department to bar Selva Kumar from the state with immediate effect.

Several state and political party leaders urged the state government on Tuesday to impose the ban.

They included Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Jemut Masing, Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah, national PKR Wanita vice-president Voon Shiak Ni and Sarawak United People's Party secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chew Yew.