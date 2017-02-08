(Video) 'Chicken Attack' takes on "Pineapple Pen"

THE much hyped Pineapple Pen song now faces competition from a new craze that has hit Malaysians.

The new video from The Gregory Brothers' Song Voyage series, Chicken Attack which was first uploaded on 25 January by popular YouTubers The Gregory Brothers and has since gone viral on social media.

The song is part of The Gregory Brothers' Song Voyage series, where they travel the world and produce weird but catchy tunes. The vocalist is Takeo Ischi, a popular Japanese yodeler.

Their video has caught the attention of Malaysian social media users who have been sharing the video and tagging their friends in it.

Watch the video here: