Jobless man charged with drug trafficking

Posted on 8 February 2017 - 04:16pm Last updated on 8 February 2017 - 05:21pm

GEORGE TOWN: An unemployed man was charged with drug trafficking at the magistrates court today.

Tan Choo Keng, 43, was charged for allegedly trafficking 10,400g of methamphetamine at Lebuh Tengku Kudin 1, Jelutong here, at 4pm on Jan 26, 2016.

The charge comes under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

He nodded his head when the charge was read to him by the court interpreter but no plea was recorded.

Magistrate Mohamad Amin Shahul Hamid fixed April 25th for mention of the case pending a chemist report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Fatin Hussin prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.