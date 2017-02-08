City Hall gives the green light for PAS gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: City Hall has given the green light for PAS to hold a gathering on the proposed amendments to the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965 at Padang Merbok on Feb 18.

Mayor Datuk Amin Nordin Abd Aziz said permission was granted after the organiser had fulfilled all the stipulated conditions.

"We have no issue in granting permission to the organiser of the gathering dubbed RUU 355 to be held in Padang Merbok as all the stipulated conditions have been fulfilled," Amin Nordin said in a statement today.

He explained that he had asked for the gathering to be held there following the closure of Tasik Titiwangsa for upgrading works.

Previously, PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man announced that the gathering would be held in Dataran Merdeka on Feb 18 in support of the Syariah bill.

However Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor objected to the choice of venue and suggested Tasik Titiwangsa instead.

PAS had proposed the gathering to explain the amendments and technicalities of the bill to the public.