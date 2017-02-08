Unnecessary noise on suggestion to turn Penang into FT: Chew Mei Fun

PETALING JAYA: MCA vice-president Senator Datin Paduka Chew Mei Fun has questioned the unnecessary hullabaloo surrounding a suggestion to turn Penang into a Federal Territory (FT).

She said besides fulfilling certain terms and conditions, turning an area into a FT cannot be executed by merely a suggestion.

"Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution states that Malaysia is made up of 13 states, and a two-thirds majority must be obtained before a state can become an FT," she said, adding that currently Barisan Nasional does not have the required number of MPs to make up the two-thirds majority.

"Moreover, BN or the federal government have never discussed this matter before. This is merely a verbal suggestion by Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor," Chew said.

She added that the overreaction of DAP before understanding the whole issue is not only ignorant, but also lacks integrity.

Chew said Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya, each have a distinct background and condition – KL is the capital of the country, Putrajaya is the federal administrative centre and Labuan is the offshore federal financial centre.

She said in the case of Penang there is no strong and compelling reason to turn the state into an FT.

"The proposal has stirred up unnecessary controversy and it is unrealistic for Tengku Adnan to suggest turning Penang into an FT.

"The overreaction by DAP in launching the 'I Love Penang' counter-campaign is purely a plot to incite the sentiments of Penangites for political gains," said Chew, who is also Women, Family and Community Development deputy minister .

She said instead of wasting time on the counter-campaign, DAP should focus on building more affordable housing in Penang to benefit the lower income group in the state.

She also called on the state government to introduce by-laws to prevent the easy purchase of heritage properties in Georgetown whereby local tenants and their traditional trades are forced to shift out as they cannot afford the sudden hike in rent.