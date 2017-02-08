Angry Chong Wei lashes out at BAM

KUALA LUMPUR: Lee Chong Wei on Wednesday threatened to cut ties with the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) as relations became strained in the wake of the world number one's latest injury.

The 34-year-old will be out for a number of weeks after he slipped at the new Academy Badminton Malaysia on Saturday, missing next month's prestigious All England Championship where he would have been gunning for a fourth title.

Lee, a silver medallist in the last three Olympics, had complained to the association's technical director Morten Frost and BAM general manager Lawrence Chew about the new centre's slippery court mats but said nothing had been done.

Lee, who has signalled he may retire this year, reportedly tore a medial collateral ligament in his left knee as he slipped and fell awkwardly.

The Malaysia team only moved to their new national training centre in the Bukit Kiara suburb of Kuala Lumpur a week ago.

Lee told AFP that the association's president had told him that his issues would be settled, without going into further details.

"I don't know. Let's see how it goes," Lee said when asked if he thought his complaints could be resolved.

Lee was reported by Malaysian media as saying his often stormy relationship with Frost had now become strained to breaking point.

"I've lost my patience with Morten. This injury is the last straw," he was quoted as saying in The Star newspaper.

"What's even more hurtful was the way Morten handled my injury.

"Instead of asking about my condition, he asked my coach whether I would retire ... why? Doesn't he want me to play on? I'm hurt.

"Now, I've lost my patience and I'm angry ... if there's no solution, I'll quit BAM."

Lee had said last month that he hoped to win the 2017 BWF World Championships in Scotland in August before retiring. — AFP