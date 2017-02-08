SIlver Chariot completes its Thaipusam journey

KUALA LUMPUR: The silver chariot which left the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at Jalan Tun H. S. Lee here at 10pm yesterday reached the Sri Subramaniam Swamy Temple at the iconic Batu Caves amidst pomp and splendour around 3pm, today.

Rising to the beat of the Indian drums namely urumee, thavil, and pambai by numerous bands, colourful kavadi bearers and dancers carrying fire pots were seen dancing in celebration as they accompanied the chariot to the temple.

The chariot which carries the deity of Lord Muruga was accompanied by thousands of Hindu devotees, mostly carrying paalkudam (milk pots), began their pilgrimage to Batu Caves to fulfil their vows for Thaipusam which is tomorrow.

In addition to Hindu devotees, the chariot procession, an annual affair conducted two days before Thaipusam, also saw tourists witness the arrival of the chariot throughout the 16km journey.

Amazed by the whole sight and sound of the event, Roger Sillence, 60, said the recommendation by his cousins in Malaysia to witness the celebrations was well worth the wait.

"My mother who is from Pulau Tikus, Penang did recall the similar celebrations when she grew up on the island," said the retired accountant from London, UK

Another tourist Marcus Schmitten, 32, from Bavaria, Germany didn't expect the arrival of the silver chariot during his visit to Batu Caves.

"My friend and I were recommended to visit the place as it is one of the famous tourists spots.

"We were lucky to stumble upon the celebrations," the wholesaler said adding that he is looking forward to visit other parts of the country in the coming days.

Throughout the silver chariot's journey to Batu Caves, several volunteers distributed water packets for the devotees and onlookers, while some had set up "Thanner panthal" (refreshment stalls) as part of their service and some as their vow.

Hundreds of police personnel, voluntary officers and medical teams were on duty since 5pm to ensure safety and security throughout the chariot's route.

Sri Maha Mariam­man Temple Devasthanam chairman Tan Sri R. Nadarajah said the crowd is expected to swell by tonight, although many had for the past two weeks thronged the pilgrimage site to fulfil their vows of carryingthe paal kudam (milk pots) and kavadi to the temple.

"We are still anticipating 1.6 million people to visit Batu Caves throughout the three-day Thaipusam celebrations, 100,000 more than last year," he told theSun when contacted.

With no untoward incident reported so far, Nadarajah added that about 2,000 policemen and 750 temple volunteers will be on duty to ensure the safety of devotees throughout the festival.