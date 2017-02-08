Press Digest - Annuar Musa visits Dong Zong

PETALING JAYA: Umno information chief Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who visited Dong Zong's (United Chinese School Committees Association) headquarters in Kajang on Tuesday said he now has a better understanding of the Unified Examination and the Chinese education movement following an hour-long interaction session with its officials.

Annuar, who stressed that he made the visit in his personal capacity, said Umno leaders should enhance their understanding of Dong Zong and UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) and the best way to achieve this is to interact with the stakeholders, Sin Chew Daily reported yesterday.

He felt that Umno, as the federal ruling party, is duty-bound to gain a better understanding of all the people, and refrain from making any remarks without first knowing the real situation.

"Chinese education (in the country) has gained a certain level of achievement and advantage. We feel that there is room for accommodation," he said, indicating that there is no need to adopt a confrontational stand towards Chinese education.

Annuar, who was accompanied by Gerakan vice-president Datuk Dominic Lau Hoe Chai during the visit, admitted that he did not know much about Dong Zong and UEC in the past and had biased views against them.

He said the visit had given him a better understanding of Chinese education, including the UEC syllabus and the problems faced by Dong Zong.

At the meeting, he also emphasised the need for everyone to respect the national education policy.

Annuar declined to give a direct answer when asked if his visit was aimed at fishing for Chinese votes ahead of the next general election, saying all works were being carried out all the time but more would be done when elections are near.

Meanwhile, Dong Zong president Datuk Vincent Lau described the maiden meeting between the association and an Umno leader as "a good start" to clearing misconceptions about Chinese independent schools and UEC.