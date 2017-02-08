Bursa Malaysia ends lower

Posted on 8 February 2017 - 06:10pm Last updated on 8 February 2017 - 06:17pm

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia ended lower today on lack of buying interests in blue-chips, coupled with the declining global oil prices, dealers said.

The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index (FBM KLCI) fell 0.34-of-a-point, or 0.02%, to end at 1,688.50 from 1,688.84 yesterday.

The index opened 1.70 points easier at 1,687.14 and moved between 1,686.03 and 1,690.8 throughout the day.

Market breadth, however, was positive with gainers led losers by 471 to 389 with 369 counters unchanged, 467 counters untraded and 15 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.28 billion shares worth RM2.43 billion.

A dealer said the weaker oil prices, which fell to a two-week low, put pressure on commodity-linked currencies and most Asian bourses.

"As one of the oil exporters, the drop in oil prices will further weaken local equities, especially those heavyweights in the oil and gas-related sector.

Petronas Gas, was flat at RM20.70.

The FBM Emas Index added 9.27 points to 11,902.78, FBMT100 Index gained 6.50 points to 11,585.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 10.67 points to 12,445.75.

The Industrial Index increased 1.44 points to 3,216.83 and the FBM 70 expanded 41.54 points to 13,792.95.

The FBM Ace narrowed 7.66 points to 5,211.78, Plantation Index was 12.19 points lower at 8,160.04 and the Finance Index decreased 2.92 points to 14,866.76.

Main Market turnover increased to 1.60 billion units worth RM2.29 billion from Tuesday's 1.52 billion units worth RM1.98 billion.

The ACE Market rose to 457.36 million shares valued at RM120.19 million from 420.97 million shares valued at RM89.57 million yesterday.

Warrants surged to 212.29 million units worth RM31.18 million from 189.92 million units worth RM25.64 million on Tuesday.

Consumer products accounted for 164.17 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (317.81 million), construction (120.96 million), trade and services (603.01 million), technology (73.74 million), infrastructure (15.52 million), SPAC (9.57 million), finance (71.51 million), hotels (297,800), properties (171.91 million), plantations (42.25 million), mining (15,000), REITs (11.14 million), and closed/fund (5,500).

The physical price of gold as at 5pm stood at RM170.84 per gramme, up RM1.04 from RM169.80 at 5pm yesterday. — Bernama