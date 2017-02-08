Jamal Yunos resigns as Sungai Besar Umno chief

PUTRAJAYA: Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos today handed his letter of resignation as Sungai Besar Umno chief and Barisan Nasional chairman for the parliamentary constituency to Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Nor Omar here.

Jamal said he wanted to give up the posts because he did not wish to burden Umno following his arrest over an alleged raid on an entertainment centre in December last year.

"He (Noh) advised me to retract the letter but I stated that my stand was clear. I do not wish to be a burden to Umno, the party that I love," he said when contacted by Bernama.

Jamal said Noh, who is Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister, respected his stand and would raise the matter with the party management.

Jamal said he wished to focus on his business, but would discharge duties entrusted to him by the party leadership if required to do so.

Last Monday, Jamal, who is chairman of the Malaysian NGOs Coalition, announced that he would resign from his Umno posts after he is released from remand over alleged raids on several premises in Selangor suspected to be gambling dens. — Bernama