Gangland datuks nabbed (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Four people with the “datuk” title were among 38 secret society members arrested by police in the Klang Valley as part of a special operation codenamed “Ops Cantas Khas” recently.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the members of Geng 360 Devan, aged between 19 and 62, were detained last Friday.

In a similar operation in Penang and Genting Highlands on Jan 27, police arrested 22 members of another group, Geng 24, which included a “datuk seri”.

Geng 24 was previously headed by a 37-year-old businessman who went by the moniker “Datuk M”, who was shot dead in Penang by his own bodyguard on Dec 1 last year.

The arrests were carried out under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012. Police also seized three semi-automatic pistols, 60 rounds of ammunition and RM130,000 in cash.

Mohmad said with the arrests police believe they have solved several murders, kidnapping and extortion cases, including:

» the gangland assassinations of two Geng Satu Hati leaders in Jinjang and Setapak here last year by Geng 360 Devan and

» the murders of a “datuk” and “datuk seri” in 2015 and 2016, and 30 other criminal cases involving murder, extortion, assault and illegal money lending by Gang 24.

Geng Satu Hati leader S. Surya Kumar, a 41-year-old contractor, was shot in the face and chest as he was driving his pick-up truck to a meeting with an acquaintance in Jinjang Selatan on Jan 25 last year.

His successor, moneylender V. Kandasamy, 43, was shot dead at a traffic light junction leading into Jalan Genting Klang in Setapak. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, involved four assailants on two motorcycles, two of whom fired 18 shots into his car in broad daylight on July 27 last year.

Mohmad said Ops Cantas Khas, involving personnel from the CID, Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Stafoc), Special Task Force for Anti-Vice, Gaming and Gangsterism (STAGG) and Special Tactics and Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING), will continue to address gang-related crimes and shootings.

Since 2015, Ops Cantas Khas had netted a total of 114 underworld gang members, including six “datuks” as well as some low-level politicians.

“We have seized 22 semi-automatic guns, a rifle with a silencer, 916 bullets, RM167,193 in cash, two luxury cars, drugs worth RM1.75 million and jewellery,” Mohmad told reporters at the city police headquarters today.

Other gangsters nabbed in Ops Cantas Khas were:

» 13 from Geng 04 Paper Kumar in Penang who were involved in a murder case;

» 10 from Geng 21 Jaban, including a “datuk” in Johor responsible for two attempted murders and a kidnapping;

» 10 from Gang Latin Dago in the Klang Valley who were responsible for housebreakings and robberies;

» 11 from Geng William in Pahang who were involved in kidnappings; and

» 10 from Geng 04 Sungai Siput who specialised as hired killers.

Mohmad said with the arrests of the hired killers from Geng 04 Sungai Siput, police believe they have solved the murder of real estate agent Datin Wong Siu Ling in Taman OUG here on July 6 last year.

The press conference was also attended by several senior police officers, includingSelangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, Kuala Lumpur CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa and Penang CID chief SAC Zainol Samah.