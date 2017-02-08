A towering debut

Katherine McGee set her sights way up high for her first novel about an entire city placed in one enormous skyscraper.

Katherine McGee at a book-reading for 'The Thousandth Floor'.

INSPIRED by her years of living in a second floor apartment in New York City and her dreams of living in a skyscraper, Texas-born Katherine McGee’s first novel is set in a giant Manhattan skyscraper called The Tower in the year 2118.

It houses museums, ­restaurants, malls and ­aquariums, and is also home to various classes of people, with the rich occupying the higher floors and the poor the much lower floors.

The book, The Thousandth Floor, begins with a young woman plummeting to her death.

We then meet the other denizens of the Tower, with the story ­revolving mostly around Avery Fuller who lives on the top floor and who is ­genetically ­designed to be ­perfect.

Despite her good fortune, Avery only wants her adopted brother Atlas (who ­mysteriously took off) to come home.

Her friends include Leda, a young woman who had ­substance ­addiction problems and who had a ­secret fling with Atlas; Eris, a high-­society girl whose world crumbles when a family secret is revealed; Rylin, who will do anything to provide a decent life for herself and her sister; and Watt, a tech genius with a secret.

In an email interview, McGee talks about the ­inspiration ­behind the book.

Why a tower?

“The initial inspiration came from an article I read about vertical urbanisation: the idea that cities of the future will grow upward rather than outward.

“These self-contained ‘vertical cities’ would house everything from hospitals, schools, interior gardens and, of course, apartments for millions of people, all in a single building.

“The vision I created in The Tower is an extreme version of vertical urbanisation, but already some of the world’s ­largest ­skyscrapers, like the Shanghai Tower, are trending this way – ­installing ­interior ­gardens, shopping malls, and helipads ­alongside its a­partments, m­aking the inside of the ­skyscraper so ­convenient that you never need to leave!”

In this futuristic world, people are still obsessed with their physical appearance and social status.

“There are certainly some characters in the novel who are obsessed with their physical appearance (Eris), or their social status (Leda).

“But there are also characters (Mariel, Avery, Rylin, and Watt) who don’t care about these things at all, who instead are pursuing other goals, like family security or a romantic goal.

“At the end of the day, these desires aren’t all that different, because they speak to the same core human trait of wanting something just out of reach.

“In The Thousandth Floor, I wanted to depict a future world of incredible convenience, with computerised contact lenses and instant travel – a world where, as Watt puts it, everything is ‘easier and faster and safer’.

“What I was hoping to ­convey is that technology ­cannot make us happy, because at its core, happiness isn’t about life ­becoming ‘easy’.

“Rather, ­happiness is in our pursuit of ­security and ­success and ­validation (physical, ­academic, or social), and most of all, love.

“That is a core human trait that hasn’t changed since we started ­writing things down, and I don’t think it’ll change ­anytime soon.”

It is the flawed characters who keep you reading. Is the idea of perfection boring?

“Perfection is definitely boring, not to mention impossible! Even Avery, the girl who should be perfect, is hiding a dark and dangerous secret.

“My favourite thing about Avery is the dichotomy ­between the way her life seems, and how it actually feels to her.

“She is young and wealthy and ­beautiful, and yet she’s utterly miserable, ­because she’s in love with the one person she can never have.

“Avery’s forbidden love ... is what makes her story ­compelling.”

Atlas and Avery’s relationship is a tricky thing. Why did you take the route that you did?

“I did a lot of thinking about what romantic obstacles could look like in the future. In a world where ­everything is easy and automated, where does a romance get its ­dramatic tension?

“I wanted to create the ultimate forbidden love – a ­relationship that would be ­impossible even in the future.

“I hope that readers fall in love with Avery and Atlas, and root for them even though their love can never be (or even because their love can never be!).

When will the second book come out?

“The second book in the trilogy comes out [in the] summer. I should have more news about its title and cover very soon.”