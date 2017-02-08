Machupo virus cannot survive in paracetamol tablets: Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Machupo virus cannot survive in a dry environment like the paracetamol tablet, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Commenting on a message that went viral on the social media that P/500 paracetamol tablets contained the virus, Noor Hisham said the Machupo virus is spread through infected rat urine or faeces.

He advised the public not to believe news or messages which have not been verified.

"So far, the ministry has not received any report of paracetamol contamination from authorities in the manufacturing countries or other countries," he said in a statement here today.

He said the Machupo was classified under the Arenavirus family of virus which could cause haemorrhagic fever, and so far, has only been found in South America.

Noor Hisham said the white and shiny P/500 (Aeknil) paracetamol tablets mentioned in the viral message was also not registered with the Health Ministry and different from the registered Aeknil tablet product.

He added that the registered Aeknil tablet product contained 500mg of active paracetamol with the registration number MAL19911249XZ with indications "For the relief of mild to moderate pain and to reduce fever".

"The tablet which is registered is blue in colour, round, with a diameter of half-an-inch, and has the word 'Aeknil' or 'therapeutic' on its surface," he said.

He urged the public to ensure that the products they used were registered products with the hologram sticker and labelled with the MAL registration number.

The registration status of a product could be checked at https//:npra.moh.gov.my or call NPRA at 03-78835400. — Bernama