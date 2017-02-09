Thaipusam should be declared a public holiday nationwide: Mah

KUALA LUMPUR: Thaipusam which is a public holiday in certain states and federal territories in Malaysia should be gazetted as a public holiday nationwide, says Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

In his message today in conjunction with Thaipusam tomorrow, he said other states should do the same and gazette the special religious festival in recognition of the contribution of two million-strong Indian community in the country.

At the moment, only Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Johor, Negri Sembilan, Perak, Penang and Selangor have declared the religious festival a public holiday.

Mah also said Malaysians were not just drawn to the festival's colourful sights and astounding spirits but also its spiritual message of righteousness, justice and steadfastness.

"The continued thriving of Thaipusam and other colourful festivals in Malaysia is the strongest testimony to our religious and cultural diversity. It evokes a true sense of culture, heritage and pride among Malaysians," he said. — Bernama