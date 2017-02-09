24 plead not guilty to misappropriating RM40 million

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 24 individuals pleaded not guilty today to a charge of misappropriation of funds involving RM40 million.

All the accused, aged between 30 and 60, were charged at the sessions court here for misappropriating almost RM40 million belonging to Maybank Islamic Berhad three years ago.

They made their pleas after all the charges were read separately before Judge Mat Ghani Abdullah.

The accused were charged according to Section 403 of the Penal Code which, upon conviction, shall be liable to a maximum five-year jail term and whipping and fine.

Eleven of them were also charged with abetting in the commission of money laundering amounting to RM36 million.

The offence of money laundering under Subsection 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 shall, on conviction, be liable to a maximum 15 years' jail term and fine not less than five times the amount from the money laundering activity or RM5 million.

Mat Ghani allowed them bail of RM8,000 each in one surety and fixed May 3 for case mention.