20 individuals nabbed in RM21.6m African scam

KUALA LUMPUR: Twenty individuals have been detained on suspicion of being involved in an African Scam involving losses amounting to RM21.6 million in the country and in Singapore recently.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar through his official Twitter account said all the individuals had swindled 108 victims in Malaysia and Singapore.

Khalid said all of them were nabbed by the Commercial CID teams from Malaysia and Singapore.

"Congrats to JSJK @PDRMsia and Commercial Affairs Department Singapore with the arrest of 20 people in African Scam, losses of RM21.6 million. 108 victims in Malaysia/Singapore #GoPDRmGo," he said.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Commercial Crimes CID director Datuk Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani when contacted said the operation was ongoing and said police would be holding a media conference on the success with the Singapore police on Monday. — Bernama