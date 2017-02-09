Search and rescue operation for missing 13 in boat tragedy

TAWAU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA)tonight mobilised its assets in the search and rescue operation (SAR) after a boat carrying 15 passengers capsized at Batu Payung, last night.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan regional director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the operation was mobilised at 8.35pm tonight.

"The search and rescue operation was mobilised but the operation this time around will be more challenging since a report was only lodged 24 hours after the incident," he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Tawau police chief Fadil Marsus said the boat was reported to be carrying 15 passengers from Batu Payung and was heading to Sungai Nyamuk in Indonesia when it hit a huge wave and capsized.

From the 15, two were rescued (a man and woman) and later sent to hospital for treatment while 13 others are still missing. — Bernama